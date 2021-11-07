Two Children Among The Injured In Saturday’s Minibus Accident

The Saint Lucia Fire Service says two children were among several people injured on Saturday around 6:35 pm when a minibus overturned on the Barre de L’ Isle road.

Emergency officials told St Lucia Times that the vehicle heading towards Castries had 15 people on board, including the driver, when it overturned.

They said fire service headquarters and the Babonneau, Gros Islet, Vieux Fort, and Dennery fire stations responded with a total of five ambulances and a fire truck and transported ten victims to the OKEU Hospital.

According to the officials, the two children aged 5 and 10 and their mother went to the hospital via private means. At the same time, two adults at the accident scene declined transportation by ambulance to the medical facility.

The SLFS said none of the injuries sustained as a result of the accident appeared to be life-threatening.

Headline photo from social media

