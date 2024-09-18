Two Charged For Assault Rifle, Handgun & Ammunition

On Monday, September 16, 2024, the Special Operations Team, with assistance and support from the Special Services Unit (SSU), Traffic Enforcement Team (TET), Vulnerable Persons Team (VPT), Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Scenes of Crimes Office (SOCO) participated in a joint police operation in Odsan, Castries.

During the operation, two males: forty-seven-year-old (47) Noah Mathurin and thirty-two-year-old (32)Yannick Gustave alias “Tiny” both of Odsan, Castries, were arrested for the offences of Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

A Warrant to Search for Property executed in a household occupied by these two individuals led to the recovery of the following items:

One (1) assault rifle with a magazine and nineteen (19) rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

One (1) 9mm pistol with a magazine and thirty-four (34) rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Six (6)12-gauge rounds.

Three (3) rounds of .380 ammunition.

On Tuesday, September 17 2024, both individuals were each charged with one (1) count of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, one (1) count of Possession of Firearm and four (4) counts of Possession of ammunition.

They appeared in court for bail hearings on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, after which both were remanded into custody awaiting further proceedings.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force