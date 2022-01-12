Two Charged After Police Seize Cannabis In Soufriere – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) says it conducted an operation at Palmiste, Soufriere, Wednesday and seized 90 pounds of cannabis.

Law enforcement officials disclosed that they confiscated the drugs after executing a search warrant.

They also arrested two individuals.

The investigators have charged the duo for possession of controlled drugs and intent to supply.

A video on social media showed officers off-loading plant-like material from a police vehicle.

There are no further details at present.

