Twelve retired principals have been recognized for their years of service, December 2, 2022, Continue Reading →

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twelve Retired Principals who contributed over four hundred years of service to the local Education sector were recognized yesterday at an Awards Ceremony.

The Association of Principals of Primary Schools hosted the Awards Ceremony at Young island Resort with the theme “Celebrating Our Nation Builders”

President of the Association, Ava Weekes-Stephen says the Educators must be applauded for their significant contribution to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/PRINCIPALS-HONOURED.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Curtis King commended the Retired Principals for their significant contribution over the years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/PRINCIPALS-RECOGNIZED.mp3

The Retired Principals are – Peter Pompey of the Calder Government School; Albert Harry – New Prospect Primary; Suzannie Briggs Boyea – Argyle Primary; Paula Blake-Toney – Georgetown Government; Marcia Peters – Lauders Primary; Maria Burke – South Rivers Methodist; Sherron Morgan Peter – Fairhall Primary; Oswald Robinson – Gomea Methodist; Carol Edwards – Spring Village Methodist; Edmie Charles – Chateaubelair Methodist; Morine Williams – Kingstown Preparatory, before moving into the Ministry of Education where she retired as Permanent Secretary and Elizabeth Walker – Marriaqua Government, who retired as Chief Education Officer.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com