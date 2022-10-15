Turkey Coal Mine Explosion Kills 40, Injures 11 – St. Lucia Times News

Family and friends of the missing could also be seen at the mine, anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.

With the discovery of the latest bodies, the massive rescue operation is – in the words of the energy minister at the scene – approaching its end.

Interior Minister Mr Soylu told reporters: “We have counted 40 dead in total. Fifty-eight miners were able to be rescued, either by themselves or thanks to rescuers.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who is on his way to Bartin province, where the mine is located – said on Twitter that the judicial authorities would investigate.

The local prosecutor’s office has already begun an investigation in the blast, the cause of which is not known.

It is believed to have occurred at around 300m deep. At the time, some 49 people had been working in the “risky” zone between 300 and 350m underground, Mr Soylu said.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said there were initial indications the blast was caused by firedamp, which is methane forming an explosive mixture in coal mines.

There were partial collapses inside the mine, he said, adding that there were no ongoing fires, and that ventilation was working properly.