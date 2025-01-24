T&T Police Commissioner Detained in Gun Importation Probe

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, has been “arrested and detained” as investigations continue into the importation of two sniper rifles by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suzette Martin told a news conference that the top cop, who was moved to a secret location, had been “arrested and detained” along with the former director of the SSA, Major Roger Best “over the past few days”.

“We understand that this has raised significant public concern and we are committed to providing as much information as possible while respecting the ongoing investigation,” she said.

“At this time, an active investigation is proceeding and I must stress that it is still in progress. We are working closely with the Director of Public Prosecutions and the relevant authorities to ensure that due process is followed and that all legal protocols are observed.”

Police said the investigations were triggered by the unlawful procurement of firearms and that charges could include misbehaviour in public office.

Martin said that as the investigations are still ongoing and “at a sensitive stage, we are unable to provide specific details about the nature of the arrest”.

“It is important that we allow the investigation to unfold without interference. I ask you for your understanding and patience as we work to ensure that all aspects of this matter are addressed thoroughly and fairly”.

Martin sought to reassure the public that the arrest of the Police Commissioner did not affect the day-to-day operations of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. (CMC)