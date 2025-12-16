Apprenticeship summit charts path to skilled green workforce The Casimir legacy and the way forward: Part 1 Excellent all-round effort leads Saint Lucia U23 past Dominica EDITORIAL: Campaign financing – A new political economy CIP CEO defends programme’s integrity PM blames ‘sanction-busting Venezuelan criminals’ and PNM, in defence of US radar
World News

Trump orders ‘total’ blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers 

16 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
United States President Donald Trump has ordered “a total and complete” blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

“For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela,” he said.

Trump’s comments come a week after US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela and as Washington has ordered a huge build-up of US military forces off the Venezuelan coast in an operation said to target drug smuggling.

The US military has killed at least 90 people since September in attacks on dozens of vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela, in what international law experts have criticised as extrajudicial killings.

Washington claimed the vessels were involved in drug trafficking but has provided no evidence to support its allegations.

Caracas has long said the deployment of US forces to the region was aimed at allowing “external powers to rob Venezuela’s immeasurable oil and gas wealth“.

Despite holding the world’s largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela has faced severe restrictions on its exports in recent years under US sanctions first imposed during the first Trump presidency.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.

 

