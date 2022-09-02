Trouble In Store – One Man In Custody After Viral Scuffle With Cop In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police have confirmed that one man was in custody after a scuffle in a Castries store involving him and another male identified as an off-duty officer.

A vital video on social media captured some of the interaction between the two men.

An eyewitness told St Lucia Times that the incident occurred on Thursday in Raj Communications on William Peter Boulevard.

The eyewitness said an argument erupted between an off-duty police officer and a man who had entered the store.

The eyewitness said the man was in the company of another male.

According to the eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the police officer identified himself and asked the two men to leave the store because they were not wearing face masks.

“They agreed to leave, but I think just about the door, he said: ‘Officer in your mother ****. ‘ He cursed. The officer went to the guy, grabbed him, and brought him back into the store,” the eyewitness recalled.

He said another man intervened to calm the situation as the officer and the man grabbed at each other.

“Eventually, the officer called for backup, and other officers came and eventually arrested the guy,” the eyewitness told St Lucia Times.

