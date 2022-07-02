Tropical Wave System Update – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries, July 2, 2022 – A tropical wave resulted in loss of power to about 2% of St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) customers last night. At the height of the severe weather, one area in the South and another in Castries were without service. Customers from Dennery to Micoud lost power when the Praslin substation tripped at 11:33 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022. Customers at Hospital Road, Faud-a-Chaux and some parts of Castries lost power at 3:21 a.m. on Saturday, July 2.

LUCELEC’s attempts to restore service to the affected customers in the South were hampered by severe flooding in Bexon that prevented the technical crew in the North from accessing the Praslin substation and communications issues that limited LUCELEC’s ability to remotely reconfigure parts of its distribution system. Dennery customers were back on stream at 12:40 a.m. and Micoud to parts of Malgretoute were restored at 4:40 a.m. Saturday.

Up north, service was fully restored to all customers at 5:04 a.m. except OKEU (who were on standby power) where service was restored at 6:37 a.m.

LUCELEC crews and contractors are continuing to work to restore power to affected customers from Patience to parts of Malgretoute including La Pointe.

Customers can call the following numbers to report localised faults: 452-2165 from Cap Estate to Dennery and 454-6617 from Praslin to Bouton.

LUCELEC apologises to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the outages and thanks them for their patience and understanding.

