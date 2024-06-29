Tropical Storm Beryl Forms In the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic, with forecasters predicting it will gain hurricane strength by Saturday night into Sunday morning.
On Saturday morning, Beryl’s centre was near latitude 9.8 degrees north, longitude 45.5 degrees west or about 1086 miles or 1748 kilometres east-southeast of Saint Lucia.
The storm was moving toward the west near 21 mph or 33 km/h.
On the forecast track, the system should move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph or 85 km/h, with higher gusts.
The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services said the authorities had issued a hurricane watch for Barbados.
It said additional watches and warnings will likely be required for Saint Lucia and portions of the Windward Islands later.
As if that were not sobering enough, a tropical wave will continue to affect mainly the southern half of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.
In addition, another tropical wave over the eastern Tropical Atlantic was moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.
According to the Met Office, this wave has a medium chance of development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week.
It advised interests in the Windward and southern Leeward Islands to closely monitor the progress of these systems and take the necessary precautions.
