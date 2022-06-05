Tropical Storm Alex Forms In The Atlantic – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Tropical Storm Alex has become the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, marking an unusually early start to the season.

The system emerged on Sunday.

It was moving away from the Bahamas and toward Bermuda Sunday morning with sustained winds of 50 mph.

Alex reached a tropical storm force after strengthening off Florida’s east coast early Sunday, dumping rain on parts of the U.S. state and flooding roads.

– Advertisement –

Forecasters expect the storm to pass north of Bermuda on Monday.

ABC News reported that Alex partially emerged from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico’s Pacific Coast last week, killing at least nine people and leaving five missing.

According to authorities, in Cuba, the storm killed three people, damaged dozens of homes in Havana, and cut off electricity in some areas.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –