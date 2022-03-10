Tropical Cyclone Gombe will rapidly intensify before bringing areas of Mozambique months’ worth of rain over a few days

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Tropical Cyclone Gombe is expected to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours, growing to the equivalent of a major hurricane before making landfall Friday in northern Mozambique.

Gombe is forecast to soak northern Mozambique from Friday through Sunday with as much as 250 to 350 mm (10 to 14 inches) of rain, which could lead to flash flooding. The city of Nampula, home to over 750,000 people, could see several months’ worth of rainfall this weekend.

The storm on Thursday is across the northern Mozambique Channel, in a region with conditions that could make it stronger.

“Global lightning data shows an increased inner-core lightning activity, all of which indicates the system continues to intensify and suggests that the system will soon develop an actual eye feature and commence rapid intensification,” the Joint Typhoon Warning Center wrote Thursday.

A storm like this undergoes rapid intensification when its maximum sustained winds increase at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less, according to the National Hurricane Center. That’s a jump of about two categories on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which grades hurricane strength from 1 to 5.

