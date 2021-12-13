Travis Scott Axed From Coachella 2022 Despite Wanting To Perform For Free

Travis Scott was not only dropped from the 2022 lineup for the return of Coachella, but the entertainment franchise also refused to keep him despite his offer to perform for free.

Travis Scott offered to waive his booking fees for the festival, but it still said no, the latest in the fallout for the rapper after the Houston Astroworld tragedy, which left ten people dead and hundreds injured, according to Variety.

Not being booked isn’t the only thing that’s haunting Travis Scott right now. The Houston rapper is also facing hundreds of lawsuits seeking billions of dollars in damages brought by victims at the event, including the families of those who died from the tragedy.

Scott has dealt with Sony, Fortnite, McDonald’s, but they are easing him off since the Astroworld tragedy.

Among those include Fortnite, which canceled his character in one of their games, and he also had his seltzer brand Cacti named after his company Cactus Jack, discontinued.

A Variety news report claims that Scott’s booking agent, Cara Lewis, was notified by Goldenvoice, Coachella’s parent company, that the rapper was dropped from the lineup. Lewis, on behalf of Scott, counter-offered to perform for free, but the festival said no to Scott.

Previously, Scott was announced on the Coachella lineup in 2019, but the festival had to postpone to April 2022 due to the dangerous conditions caused by the pandemic. The rapper himself canceled appearances for this year after the tragic event, but most of the brands that were previously associated with him are cutting ties, no doubt because of fear of backlash.

Coachella has listed two headliners so far, Rage Against The Machine and Swedish House Mafia, and could possibly name a third.

Earlier this month, the rapper made his first appearance since the Astroworld event when he sat down with Charlamagne Tha God and talked about his feelings.

“I been on about different type emotions, emotional roller coaster I mean. It gets so hard cause I always felt so connected with my fans. I went through something, and I feel like fans went through something, it hurts. It hurts a community, it hurts a city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts and a lot of feelings, grieving and just tryna wrap my head around it.”

He also said he was unaware people were dying.

“Nah man…and it’s so crazy I’m that artist too. Any time you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Any time I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped like a couple of times to make sure everybody was okay.”