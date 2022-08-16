Trapped for days, refugees are rescued from tiny island between Greece and Turkey

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Greece will try to retrieve the body of a 5-year-old girl who died on a river islet on the Greece-Turkey border where she had been among a group of migrants stranded there for several days, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Tuesday.

Mitarachi was visiting Greece’s wider Evros region a day after police there found 35 Syrians and three Palestinians, among them one pregnant woman and seven children, who had been hiding in Greek territory after crossing the river from Turkey.

Aid agencies and media reports said the child, who was from Syria and traveling with her parents and sister, had died of a scorpion sting.

Mitarachi said last week the islet on the Evros river was Turkish territory, and that Greek authorities had contacted their Turkish counterparts on the matter.

“Sadly, it appears that a girl aged 5 years lost her life on Turkish soil,” Mitarachi told reporters during a visit to Evros.

