Transportation Subsidy Programme 2022-2023 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training wishes to inform parents and guardians of students registered on the Transportation Subsidy Programme, that transportation service resumes on Monday, September 5, 2022 with the same buses from last school term.

New students accepted on the programme are asked to find their way to school on the first day, and to liaise with the school bursar for their bus assignments.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education. Headline photo: Courtesy Marcelo Cidrack (Unsplash.com).

– Advertisement –