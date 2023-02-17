Transport and Works Ministry conducts review of secondary village and feeder roads

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said his Ministry has conducted a review on the Secondary Village and Feeder Roads Project.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face Programme on Wednesday, Minister Daniel pointed out that the project which commenced in December of 2019 had some major setbacks.

And he noted that project will not be able to meet its March 31st, 2023 deadline.

Minister Daniel also provided a status update of the roads under this project.

He added that work is also expected to commence this year on the New Prospect/Simon main road.

