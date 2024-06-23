Training For Saint Lucia Youth Parliament Held

The training process for this year’s Youth Parliament was held on Wednesday June 19 2024.

The one day debate scheduled for Thursday, June 27 will again be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports in collaboration with the Parliament office.

Youth Parliamentarians and Senators were addressed by current and past Speakers of the House of Assembly and former Presidents of the Senate including Leonne Theodore-John, Rosemary Husbands-Mathurin, and current Speaker Claudius Francis.

During her presentation, Theodore–John, discussed many issues related to Procedures on Bills.

She also advised the young parliamentarians that if they want respect, they must show respect because they can make a difference in the House.

Former speaker and former President of the Senate Rosemary Husbands–Mathurin, spoke on Parliament Procedures.

She said presenters should always strive to provide the most concrete evidence and sets of facts, empirical examples, and specific arguments to solidify their proof of the matter under consideration.

Current Speaker Claudius Francis, dealt with how to develop an appreciation for the Rules of Parliament, and the Constitution of Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Ministry of Youth Development and Sports