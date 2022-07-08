Traffic Diversion For Carnival Shows At The SAAB – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Road users are advised of traffic diversions for the period Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11, in an effort to minimize disruptions in the flow of traffic for the national Carnival competitions.

North Bound Traffic: from Castries City heading towards Gros Islet

Vehicular traffic from Castries, heading toward Gros Islet and environs, will be diverted from the Sans Souci bridge, on to Desir Avenue in Sans Souci, left on Lanse Road to exit near Jn Marie’s Gas Station and on to the John Compton Highway.

South Bound Traffic: from Gros Islet towards Castries City

– Advertisement –

There will be no entry south of the Vigie round-about. Vehicular traffic heading towards the city, will be diverted through La Clery, and on to the Cavalry or Darling Road to access the city.

There will be no parking in the vicinity of the SAAB, to allow for free movement of emergency vehicles. Patrons are encouraged to park in the vicinity of the City.

These diversions come into effect from 5 pm on Friday, July 8 and Saturday July 9, from 2 pm on Sunday Jul 10, and from 4 pm on Monday, July 11.

Where possible, drivers are encouraged to utilize the back roads during the periods of the diversion.

Source: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –