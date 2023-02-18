Traditional characters take over Port of Spain

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo of Blue Devils.

The streets of Port of Spain overflowed with colour on Friday during the National Carnival Commission’s Traditional Carnival Characters parade.

Schools, communities, small bands and individuals turned up to participate in the parade, which began in Woodford Square, proceeded across Hart Street, up Abercromby Street, across Knox Street, and up Frederick Street to the Queen’s Park Savannah. The parade was accompanied by a band and pan side.

The children especially were excited to participate in the parade. Traditional characters of all varieties were present, including midnight robbers, clowns, baby dolls, Dame Lorraines, bats, moko jumbies, Pierrot Grenades, blue devils, and Fancy Indians, among others.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was accosted by the blue devils on the way to the Parliament building, and paid the devil several times, to the delight of onlookers.

