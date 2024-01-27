Tourists Rushed to Hospital After Vehicle Crash In Micoud – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel rushed two tourists to a medical facility after their vehicle collided with another at Canelles, Micoud.

The tourists, a man and a woman in their fifties, were in a green Chevrolet Spark when it collided with a red Mitsubishi RVR driven by a local.

The accident occurred after 6:00 pm on Thursday.

However, while the visiting couple accepted emergency transportation to a medical facility, the local declined.

Between January and October last year, trauma from incidents, including physical assaults and road accidents, resulted in 1 906 Saint Lucia Fire Service ambulance responses.

Emergency personnel transported two thousand two hundred and fifteen trauma patients.

And so far, for 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded one road fatality – a 61-year-old driver who died two days after a three-vehicle collision at Praslin on New Year’s Day.