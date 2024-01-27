Tourists Rushed to Hospital After Vehicle Crash In Micoud – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel rushed two tourists to a medical facility after their vehicle collided with another at Canelles, Micoud.
The tourists, a man and a woman in their fifties, were in a green Chevrolet Spark when it collided with a red Mitsubishi RVR driven by a local.
The accident occurred after 6:00 pm on Thursday.
However, while the visiting couple accepted emergency transportation to a medical facility, the local declined.
Between January and October last year, trauma from incidents, including physical assaults and road accidents, resulted in 1 906 Saint Lucia Fire Service ambulance responses.
Emergency personnel transported two thousand two hundred and fifteen trauma patients.
And so far, for 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded one road fatality – a 61-year-old driver who died two days after a three-vehicle collision at Praslin on New Year’s Day.
Please note that comments are moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words, not volume, and 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.