Tourist Dies in Snorkeling Incident at Anse Chastanet Beach

Police have confirmed that an elderly American tourist has died after encountering difficulties while snorkeling at Anse Chastanet Beach in Soufrière, on Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Allen, an 83-year-old resident of North Carolina, United States, was pronounced dead at the Soufrière Hospital where he had been transported after the incident.

On Tuesday, the Saint Lucia Fire Service reported that it had responded to an emergency call at the popular beach and found CPR being performed on an elderly man. He was transferred to an ambulance where CPR and pre-hospital interventions were continued as he was transported to a medical facility for advanced medical care.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force confirmed that emergency personnel attempted to assist Allen at the scene before rushing him to the Soufrière Hospital; however, he was later pronounced dead by a medical professional at the hospital.

Police say they are continuing investigations into the suspected drowning.