Tourism: Chastanet Warns Of Impending Tourism Challenges – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has warned that Saint Lucia’s important tourism industry will face a challenging summer and fall.

“We don’t know what is going to happen with tourism. I can say to you right now without fear of contradiction that the summer and the fall are not going to be kind to Saint Lucia,” the former Tourism Minister told a news conference Tuesday.

Chastanet cited a cut in the negotiated airline seats.

“So even if you were to go out today and increase your marketing, which they’re not doing, how do you fulfill the demand because the people can’t get here,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader observed.

He recalled that JetBLUE airlines announced plans to cut capacity globally by ten percent last week.

And he noted that the rise in the cost of fuel is an added issue.

“So, therefore, a destination like Saint Lucia, which is much further away and is not spending the money marketing to generate the demand for Saint Lucia, we’re going to be in trouble,” the former Prime Minister told reporters.

