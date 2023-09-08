Tory Lanez Turned Down Plea Deal To Serve 4 Years In Megan Thee Stallion Case

A new report by unnamed sources claims that Tory Lanez lucked out big time after he refused a plea deal offered by prosecutors for him to plead guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion and serving four (4) years in jail.

Older folks always say hindsight is 20/20, and it seems that this might be one of those moments for the Canadian rapper who was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month. With Tory Lanez’s bail hearing set for next week, a new claim has surfaced online via VLAD TV that attributes statements to an unidentified source claiming that Lanez refused a plea deal.

While discussing whether the 10-year sentence was too harsh a punishment, the source claims that the district attorney had approached him with the offer. At the time, he was facing just two charges, and four years might have seemed reasonable for prosecutors.

However, Lanez refused the deal as he was adamant that he was innocent of the charges and that he did not shoot Megan Pete, aka Megan Thee Stallion, his former friend.

The rapper instead opted to go through a trial, but his defense collapsed as his own eye-witness claimed that he saw Lanez shooting at Megan and Kelsey Harris during the incident.

Lanez is presently behind bars and has filed a motion to appeal the sentence. In the meantime, he has also filed a motion seeking bail. That motion shared new details about the 34-year-old rapper’s life, including that he had gotten married to his fiancée, Raina Chassagne, with whom he shares a six (6) year old son, and that he would remain in Los Angeles and make it his family home with his wife and child.

In the meantime, the District Attorney’s office has not commented on the veracity of the latest claims by the source, and neither has Tory Lanez, but it might not be farfetched that he turned down the deal as previous reports made the same claims.

Tory Lanez has always maintained that he is innocent of the charges and insists that he did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion, although evidence from the trial strongly suggested that he apologized to her over the incident.