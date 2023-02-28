Tory Lanez Sentencing Set For April 10, Attorney Pushes For New Trial

Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, will be sentenced on April 10th, more than four months after his verdict was given in the Megan Thee Stallion assault trial.

Lanez’s sentence set for February 28th was postponed again, with parties agreeing to allow him time to file his appeal. On Tuesday, the Canadian rapper’s sentencing for three felony convictions in the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion was delayed for the second time to give his new attorney David Kenner additional time to prepare a motion for a new trial.

There were previous reports that Tory Lanez’s new attorney had said he was moving to file for a new trial since the rapper did not get an opportunity to testify during his trial.

According to reports from reporter Meghann Cuniff, the rapper’s sentence hearing was put off as it was revealed that in addition to the motion for a new trial, prosecutors and the defense would need to file briefs moving for the rapper’s sentence.

The defense is expected to speak to Lanez’s antecedents and good character and plead for leniency for a light sentence for the rapper, while prosecutors will move for an appropriate sentence befitting the conviction.

Cuniff reported that the Tuesday hearing was to “waive time,” which Kenner argued was to give him time to prepare their new trial motion. Kenner also argued against the gag order placed on Lanez, which remains in effect despite the trial ending in December.

In the end, presiding Judge David Herriford ordered a new date for sentencing- April 10th, which will take place unless an application to waive the sentencing date is made. The judge also lifted the gag order placed on Lanez last April, which prevented him from publicly speaking about the case or speaking to the victim.

Tory Lanez has retained additional criminal defense attorneys, Matthew Barhoma and attorney Jose Baez along with Kenner, to fight his appeal or new trial if successful.

Tory Lanez has not said anything publicly since the verdict was handed down on December 23, 2022. The Canadian singer/rapper, has also not released any new music since and he is reportedly going all out to secure the best legal team to help clear his name and get him out of jail.