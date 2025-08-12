Top Russia-US diplomats hold phone call before Trump-Putin Alaska meet 

Hashtag Call on Kegan Caull for new season LUNAA Journeys prepares Saint Lucians for astro-tourism Windies Winless After Aussie Tour of the Caribbean Holder's Heroics Seal Last-Ball Win as West Indies Break T20 Losing Streak Police Await Toxicology Report in Tyson’s Death Saint Lucia Carnival through Dominican eyes
12 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The top diplomats from Russia and the United States have held a phone call ahead of a planned meeting this week between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on Telegram on Tuesday, the ministry said Sergei Lavrov said the two sides had reaffirmed their intention to hold successful talks. The US Department of State did not immediately confirm the talks.

Zelenskyy rejects ‘gifting land’ to Russia ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Ukraine says it hit Russian oil refinery in drone exchanges; key talks loom

‘Putin will fool Trump’: Why Ukrainians are wary about Alaska talks

But speaking shortly after the announcement, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt revealed that Trump would meet with Putin in the city of Anchorage. She said the pair would discuss ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“On Friday morning, Trump will travel across the country to Anchorage, Alaska for a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Leavitt told reporters.

She added that Trump “is determined to try and end this war and stop the killing”.

On Monday, Trump told reporters he was “going to see” what Putin “has in mind” when it comes to a deal to end the fighting.

Trump also said he and Putin would discuss “land swapping”, indicating he may support an agreement that sees Russia maintain control of at least some of the Ukrainian territory it occupies.

Kyiv has repeatedly said that any deal that would see it cede occupied land – including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia – to Russia would be a non-starter.

Moscow has maintained that any deal must require Ukraine to relinquish some of the territories Russia has seized since 2014. He has also called for a pause to Western aid for Ukraine and an end to Kyiv’s efforts to join the NATO military alliance.

