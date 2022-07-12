Top-Level Government Officers To Participate In Public Policy Workshops – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to announce the commencement of a series of workshops on Developing Public Policy and Implementation for top-level senior government officers.

These workshops are being conducted in collaboration with the Training Division of the Department of the Public Service and will be held on July 13th, 20th, and 27th, 2022.

The aim of the Public Policy Workshops is to improve the knowledge of senior government officers on the essential components of good policy-making and the various external factors that must be considered when developing sound and effective public policy.

The workshops will also focus on techniques and methods for enhancing, improving, and sustaining the rate of implementation of public policy and projects, which have been areas of concern in the public sector for many years.

At the end of the workshops, it is expected that senior public officers will be able to apply newly acquired skills, techniques, or methods to improve the public policy process within their Ministries and Departments, and thus improve the quality and effectiveness of government service delivery to the public.

The Government is committed to improving the lives of the people of Saint Lucia, through the use of effective policy-making, increased rate of implementation, and constant evaluation.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

