Toddler Rushed To Hospital After Near Drowning Incident At Hotel

Emergency responders rushed a toddler to a medical facility on Monday after a near-drowning incident at what the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) described as ‘a popular hotel in the north of the Island’.

According to an SLFS release, the incident at Rodney Bay involved a two-year-old female.

Emergency personnel responded after receiving a distress call at 2:46 pm.

The SLFS release said Gros Islet Fire Station personnel found the child, who was ‘conscious, alert and oriented’ being carried to an ambulance by her mother.

The SLFS said the mother reported that the child went into the pool and was noticed after she sank to the bottom.

” It was unknown how long she was submerged. It was reported upon her removal from the pool she was unconscious,” the release stated.

It said chest compressions were quickly initiated, lasting for five minutes before the toddler regained consciousness and then vomited twice.

The emergency personnel assessed and treated the child, later transporting her to a medical facility in stable condition for further medical care.