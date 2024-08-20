Toddler Rushed To Hospital After Near Drowning Incident At Hotel

Emergency responders rushed a toddler to a medical facility on Monday after a near-drowning incident at what the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) described as ‘a popular hotel in the north of the Island’.
According to an SLFS release, the incident at Rodney Bay involved a two-year-old female.
Emergency personnel responded after receiving a distress call at 2:46 pm.
The SLFS release said Gros Islet Fire Station personnel found the child, who was ‘conscious, alert and oriented’ being carried to an ambulance by her mother.
The SLFS said the mother reported that the child went into the pool and was noticed after she sank to the bottom.
” It was unknown how long she was submerged. It was reported upon her removal from the pool she was unconscious,” the release stated.
It said chest compressions were quickly initiated, lasting for five minutes before the toddler regained consciousness and then vomited twice.
The emergency personnel assessed and treated the child, later transporting her to a medical facility in stable condition for further medical care.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.