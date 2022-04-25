To St. Lucians Concerned About High Prices At Massey Stores – Here’s Your Solution – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

(Contributed article by Mervin Mitchel) Yes, prices are indeed sky rocketing around the world and numerous countries are experiencing either hyperinflation or some other form of economic instability.

It is not unique to St. Lucia, nor does the conflict with Ukraine and Russia have anything to do with it, but that’s another story.

Yes, you are also right that Massy has been fleecing the St. Lucian consumer out of every cent they’ve got. SO WHAT?

Do you not tolerate the fleecing every time you go in to patronise the stores? St. Lucians are just as guilty and complicit to this extortion because they condone it, welcome it, and then complain about it. SO WHAT?

Maybe it’s time for St. Lucians to re-learn the skill of self-reliance and self-sufficiency. Maybe it’s time they look around, at all the fertile lands that are sitting idle around their homes and communities.

It’s time for St. Lucians to get to work producing their own food. Either reduce your dependence on supermarkets or stop relying on Massy to be your public pantry.

Have St. Lucians forgotten how to grow their own food and raise their own animals for meat? Or have they so completely fooled themselves into believing that agriculture is demeaning work? Please, lol, don’t make me laugh.

Guess what happens when you produce your own food? You have no food bill, but you do have an abundance of plenty. My fellow St. Lucians, that is how you achieve food security against an exploiter called Massy and against the tyranny of government.

That my fellow Lucians is freedom. To be dependent on foreign entities for food that we can produce locally is a sin. So don’t blame Massy, it’s only delivering punishment for your negligence.

What are you St. Lucians going to do when the EC dollar becomes worthless and you can’t buy a loaf of bread or a bag of sweet potatoes with the money? Are you going to eat the money or demand that the government step in and provide a solution?

Fools! The government created this problem to begin with. Now you want them to deliver a solution. Here we have the sheep crying wolf all day long at Massy, only to be slaughtered by the shepherd called government.

Ironic isn’t it? Open your eyes Lucians. The solution you seek must come from you, starting with the production at your household.

Will you start producing your own food today, or, are you going to continue to cry wolf? Well, we all know how that ends, don’t we?

