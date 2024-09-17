Tito Jackson Dies At 70

Tito Jackson, a pivotal figure in the hugely successful and famous band the Jackson 5, has passed away at seventy.

Jackson’s sons announced the death on Monday.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as “Coach Tito,” or some know him as “Poppa T,” they wrote.

Born in Gary, Ind., on October 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll Jackson grew up the third of nine siblings.

Tito performed in the famous Jackson 5 ensemble with brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, who died in 2009.

The brothers formed the group in 1964. Tito played the guitar and provided backing vocals.

Jackson 5 has sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

The Jackson 5’s hits included ABC, The Love You Save, and I Want You Back.

There has been no official word on Tito Jackson’s cause of death.

Photo Credit: BBC/Getty Images