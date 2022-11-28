Ti Colon Resident Charged With Possession Of Illegal Gun, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

About 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, officers attached to the Special Services Unit (Castries), arrested a male on the Forestiere Bus Stop, on Chisel Street, Castries, for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A Taurus pistol and five (5) rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Thirty-one (31) year old resident of Ti Colon, Castries, Dwight Jack, has been formally charged for the said offences by officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries.

He is expected to be escorted to the First District Court for a bail hearing, today, Monday November 28, 2022

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com