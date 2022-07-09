Three Saint Lucian Boxers Off To Training Camp Ahead Of Commonwealth Games – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Three Saint Lucian boxers left the island on Wednesday, June 29, for England for a training camp ahead of their participation in this year’s Commonwealth Games.

They are Kyghan Mortley (Light Middleweight), Arthur Langellier (Middleweight), and Leran

Regis (Super Heavyweight).

The boxers are accompanied by National Head Boxing Coach, Conrad Fredericks.

The trio will compete in this year’s Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 – August 8. They are the most senior and experienced boxers from the Vigie Boxing Gym and they all hope to represent Saint Lucia at the highest level possible.

On Tuesday, June 28, the day before they left for England, the boxers and coach were paid a courtesy call at the boxing gym by Hon. Kenson Casimir, Minister for Youth Development & Sports; Lesley M. Saunderson, Resident British Commissioner; Joyce Huxley, Chef de Mission for the 2022 Birmingham Games; and Irwin Jean, Vice-President of the St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA).

Hon. Casimir commended the boxers, who, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, were able to

continue training. He congratulated them for making the team to the Commonwealth Games, imploring them to make the most of the opportunity that has been presented.

“I’m very proud of their level of preparation and where they are right now, and, of course, Saint Lucia will be proud that they will give a good account of themselves,” Hon. Casimir said in an interview at the gym.

“It really speaks volumes of their character and their love for country,” the Minister added. “So I just want to encourage them to do their best.”

Hon. Casimir also praised the efforts of the St. Lucia Boxing Association towards preparing the boxers for the Games, noting that not enough credit is given to administrators.

“We must really remedy it as a nation, not just as a Ministry. “I think we need to continue to commend and encourage those who volunteer their time and energies. So hats off to the St. Lucia Boxing Association for getting them prepared.”

Meanwhile, David Christopher, President of the St. Lucia Boxing Association, said the boxers have been making good progress with their training schedule in England, where they are getting serious punch-time with other boxers in their weight classes.

“I think this is the best preparation any boxing team in the history of Saint Lucia has ever

gotten,” said Christopher.

“They’re presently training at two gyms in England, including the Repton Gym, where they’re getting their required amount of sparring and strength and conditioning with a special coach. They’re getting pad work, working on their shape and balance, and nutrition.”

On July 23, the boxers will leave their training camp and proceed to Birmingham prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Christopher expressed thanks to the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, National

Lotteries Authority, and St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. for supporting the boxers’ training camp.

Source: St. Lucia Boxing Association. Headline photo: Group photo taken at the June 28 courtesy call at the Vigie Boxing Gym.

