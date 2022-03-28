Three People Transported To Hospital After Two Separate Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported three people to the OKEU Hospital Sunday night after road accidents at Babonneau and Bexon.

The responders received a call at about 7:53 pm relating to a collision between a minibus and a car.

As a result of the accident, two people sustained minor injuries.

Minutes earlier, at about 7:18 pm, an ambulance responded to a report that a car hit a male pedestrian as he was crossing the road at Bexon.

Emergency officials said the victim sustained head injuries but was stable when they transported him to the hospital.

