Three People Rushed To Hospital After Road Incidents

A motorcyclist was among three people Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency responders rushed to the hospital after separate road incidents on Sunday.

In the early morning, the Gros Islet Fire Station learned of a collision involving two vehicles near the IGY Rodney Bay Marina.

The two drivers, aged 18 and 29, sustained multiple injuries.

The twenty-nine-year-old was fully conscious when the emergency responders transported him to the OKEU Hospital, and the eighteen-year-old was stable.

Hours later, at about 11:33 am, the Gros Islet Fire Station learned of a collision involving a motorbike and a pickup at Rodney Bay.

The twenty-five-year-old motorcyclist sustained multiple lacerations and was semi-conscious when the emergency responders transported him to the OKEU Hospital