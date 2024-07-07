Three People Rushed To Hospital After Reduit Crash

Three people sustained various injuries when a vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a wall at Reduit on Sunday, preliminary reports say.

Emergency personnel from the Gros Islet Fire Station responded after receiving a distress call at about 10:53 pm.

According to reports, the responders transported two males to the OKEU Hospital, while a private vehicle transported a third male to the medical facility.

Saint Lucia has witnessed a surge in road incidents since 2024 began, resulting in eleven fatalities.

The most recent fatal incident occurred on Saturday when a scooter rider, identified by the police as​ Gersharm Jean, succumbed to his injuries after a collision with a vehicle on the Bexon Highway.

A female pillion rider sustained multiple injuries.