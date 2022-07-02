Three People Hospitalised After Vehicle Accident At Union – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel rushed two men and a woman to the OKEU hospital Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident at Union, Castries.

According to reports, a car was heading down the hill when it veered off the road near Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School and ended up in a drain.

A Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) official told St Lucia Times that emergency personnel received a distress call around 3:50 pm.

As a result, fire service headquarters in Castries and the Babonneau fire station responded.

The responders reported that the driver and two passengers on board the vehicle had sustained ‘severe injuries’.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Screen grab from video on social media

