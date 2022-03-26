Three People Hospitalised After Two Separate Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

Emergency personnel transported three people to the OKEU Hospital after separate road accidents in Castries and the Jacmel Gap.

About 7:00 pm Friday, a collision occurred between a motorcycle and a Suzuki Vitara at the Jacmel Gap.

Emergency responders said the rider of the motorcycle, who appeared to be in his twenties, sustained head injuries.

However, they disclosed that they could not locate his passenger, who is believed to have left the scene.

The female driver of the Suzuki involved in the collision was unhurt.

Later about 2:20 am Saturday, the fire service headquarters in Castries received a report of a collision between two motor vehicles at the corner of Chaussee Road and Mary Ann Street, Castries.

The emergency crew extricated two people trapped in one of the vehicles and took them to the hospital.

The occupants of the other vehicle appeared to be unscathed.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo from social media (Jacmel Gap accident)