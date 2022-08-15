Three People Hospitalised After Morne Fortune Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel transported three people to the OKEU Hospital on Friday after a minibus accident at Morne Fortune, Castries.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said its Castries Headquarters received a call for assistance at 7:13 pm regarding the accident.

According to the SLFS, responders found a white minibus on its side down a hill.

Off-duty police officers were already on the scene.

The SLFS responders said they treated the three injured people before transporting them to the hospital.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

