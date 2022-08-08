Three People Hospitalised After Marisule Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency responders from the Babonneau and Gros Islet fire stations rushed three people to the OKEU Hospital Sunday night after three vehicles collided at Marisule near Sunset Motors after 8:00 pm.

According to the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), the emergency crew had to extricate a female driver trapped in one of the vehicles.

A Gros Islet fire station ambulance transported her to the hospital.

Emergency personnel from the Babonneau fire station transported two other patients, a man and a woman, to the medical facility.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo from social media.

