Three People Charged For Possession Of Illegal Firearm, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, a collaborative operation which involved multiple units of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force was conducted within the Central Division.

This operation was aimed at addressing and combating various issues related to crime and public safety within Central division and the rest of the island.

During the operation, law enforcement officials made significant progress in combating criminal activities within the Central Division.

Fourteen Suspects in ongoing investigations were arrested and various items of interest were seized, including an illegal firearm and ammunition.

A search warrant executed on the premises of thirty-two year-old Ivan Cenac at Morne Du Don, Castries, led to the discovery of one [1] 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six [6] rounds of 9mm ammunition.

There were two other occupants in the house, thirty-three [33] year-old Keisha Cenac, and twenty-three [23] year-old Nagga Jn Phillip.

The occupiers of the premises were all arrested for the illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The trio were charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition, contrary to Section 22 (3) of the Firearms Act Chapter 14.12 of the Revised Laws of Saint Lucia 2013.

They were presented before the First District Court, where Nagga Jn Phillip pleaded guilty to the charges, this case has been scheduled for sentencing at a later date.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

