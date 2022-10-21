Three People Arrested As Police Seize Illegal Gun, Ammunition In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, October 21, 2022 about 3:00 a.m. officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department Castries, Criminal Investigations Department Gros Islet and the Special Services Unit conducted an operation in Morne Du Don, Castries.

A Warrant to Search for Property was executed on a residence and a .380 pistol and one round of ammunition were recovered.

Three individuals namely Ryan Pamphille (20 years), Colinda Estephane (38 years) and Eugenia Henry (69 years) were taken into Police custody and were subsequently charged for the offenses of Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

They were escorted to the First District Court where they received bail as follows :Ryan Pamphille: $25,000.00 cash or suitable surety.Colinda Estaphane: $25,00.00Eugenia Henry: bailed on her own recognizance.

– Advertisement –

The matter was adjourned to November 1, 2022.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Officer takes part in police operation (File photo)

– Advertisement –