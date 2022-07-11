Three New Monarchs Crowned For Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

After an exciting weekend of intense competition, three new kings have been crowned for Saint Lucia Carnival 2022.

Copping this year’s Groovy Monarch title for the third time was Ricky T, with the song “Mal Pale”.

Crowd favourite for the power soca segment, Fross, took the title of Power Soca Monarch with his hit song “God Made Man” which saw the entire crowd at the SAAB jumping and waving their piles of money in unison.

Calypso Monarch Dezral, left fans yearning for more with his song “legacy”, where he was joined on stage by his father, local Calypso legend, The Mighty Pep.

The results for this year’s Monarchs were as follows:

Rank

Groovy Soca Monarch

Power Soca Monarch

Calypso Monarch

Winner

Ricky T

Fross

Dezral

1st Runner- Up

Ti-Blacks

Ricky-T

Ti-Carro

2nd Runner- Up

Q-Pid

Dhirv 2Funny

Walleigh

3rd Runner- Up

Ezra DaFunMachine

Ezra DaFunMachine

TC Brown

Chairperson of the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC), Tamara Gibson said “We were expecting a very tight competition this year and our artistes certainly delivered. We saw some very high-quality performances, making it very difficult for our judges to select a winner. We were also very pleased with the turnout this past weekend and happy to see patrons getting back into the groove of Saint Lucia Carnival. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has to offer.”

Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 runs from July 7 – 19, with the Parade of the bands scheduled for July 18 and 19.

Source: Carnival Planning and Management Committee.

