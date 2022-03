– Advertisement –

On Tuesday night, emergency personnel from fire service headquarters in Castries transported three men to the OKEU Hospital following a stabbing incident on Jn Baptiste Street, Castries.

The responders said the men arrived in stable condition.

The emergency personnel rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call about 8:26 pm.

Reports indicate that an altercation preceded the stabbing.

However, there are no further details at present.

