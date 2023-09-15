Three Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary After Massy Choiseul Break-In – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Monday, September 11, 2023, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force initiated investigations into a report of a burglary which was made by Massy Stores, La Fargue Choiseul.

During the incident, it was discovered that a security guard on the compound was robbed. The assailants then used a stolen motor vehicle to forcefully gain entry into the establishment by driving through the main entrance. They made their way to the ATM machine, which they stole, along with a quantity of items.

Shortly thereafter, swift action by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force led to the interception of a motor vehicle in Soufriere with three male occupants suspected to have been involved in the burglary. The individuals were arrested on suspicion of committing the offense of Burglary.

The three suspects have been identified as twenty-five-year-old [25] Ekiel Greenidge of Rock Hall, Castries, forty-one [41] year-old Junior Daniel Edward of Entrepot, Castries, and twenty-three [23] year-old Kendel Lubrin of Dennery.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, having made headway into the investigation, investigators charged Ekiel Greenidge, Kendel Lubrin, and Junior Daniel Edward for the offense of Aggravated Burglary.

The trio was presented before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday, September 15, 2023, for the purpose of bail, which was set at fifty thousand dollars [XCD50000.00] cash, suitable surety, or land documents each.

A fourth suspect is currently in custody, assisting with the investigation.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to thank the public for their unwavering support in our ongoing fight against crime. We believe that by working together, we can make Saint Lucia a better and safer place for everyone.

The organization encourages anyone with information about this crime or any other criminal activity to speak with us. You can contact the crime hotline at 555, a reliable way to provide information anonymously.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

