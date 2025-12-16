Local News
Three men charged following burglary at Universal Cycle Centre
16 December 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Police have charged three men in connection with a burglary at the Universal Cycle Centre in Castries, where two bicycles and an undisclosed sum of cash were stolen on Wednesday, December 10.
Related News
04 December 2025
Holness congratulates Pierre, commends Chastanet in post-election message
12 December 2025
RSLPF to launch gun amnesty ahead of zero-tolerance 2026
07 December 2025
OPINION: Some Reasons Why Saint Lucia Stuck with Mr. Pierre Part I
14 December 2025