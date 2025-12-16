GMC, Monchy claim Showcase football titles SPFL semis set for Soufrière Analysts: SLP’s ‘personal touch’ won the election Casimir breaks two-decade pattern, wins Gros Islet by record margin Driver injured as truck collides with backhoe Remand backlog keeps Bordelais packed despite fewer inmates
Local News

Three men charged following burglary at Universal Cycle Centre

16 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

Police have charged three men in connection with a burglary at the Universal Cycle Centre in Castries, where two bicycles and an undisclosed sum of cash were stolen on Wednesday, December 10.

Support us

Related News

04 December 2025

Holness congratulates Pierre, commends Chastanet in post-election message

12 December 2025

RSLPF to launch gun amnesty ahead of zero-tolerance 2026

07 December 2025

OPINION: Some Reasons Why Saint Lucia Stuck with Mr. Pierre Part I

14 December 2025

Jamaican Cabinet approves additional $42 million to restore small businesses