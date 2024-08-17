Three Injured In Motorcycle Collisions With Vehicles

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) personnel responded to two reports of motorcycle collisions with motor vehicles on Saturday, resulting in injuries to three males.

The first collision occurred on Chaussee Road, Castries.

Upon learning of the incident at about 1:57 pm, Castries Fire Station responders rushed to the scene, discovering that private transportation had conveyed the motorcycle rider and passenger to the OKEU Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was unharmed.

Hours later, at about 6:55 pm, the SLFS emergency personnel learned of another collision involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle, this time at Morne D’Or, Jacmel.

The motor vehicle driver was unharmed, but the motorcycle rider sustained injuries to his lower extremities.

After administering emergency medical care, the emergency responders transported the 31-year-old male to the OKEU Hospital.