Three Hospitalised After Two Vehicles Collide In Vieux Fort

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel transported three people to St Jude Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a head-on collision between a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Alphard with a TX licence plate at Grace, Vieux Fort.

The Vieux Fort fire station responded after receiving a call for help around 5:40 p.m. and said it transported the three victims to the hospital in stable condition.

Saint Lucia has recently experienced a spike in road accidents resulting in several hospitalisations and the deaths of two males in separate incidents on Sunday.

The upsurge in accidents prompted the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) to renew an appeal to road users to exercise caution on the roads, but the trend has continued.

– Advertisement –

In a message on Wednesday, Station Officer Fernando James said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the SLFS is extremely proud to have dedicated employees who provide the best care for citizens.

James pointed to the challenges that SLFS employees face dealing with increasing gang violence, road accidents, and responding to COVID-19 while maintaining safety as their main priority.

And he expressed sorrow because colleagues and citizens have lost their lives through injuries or illness and offered condolences to their relatives and friends.

– Advertisement –