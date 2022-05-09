Three Hospitalised After Shooting In Castries, Physical Assault In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Castries shooting incident and a physical assault in Vieux Fort landed two men and a woman in the hospital.

On Sunday at approximately 6:36 pm, emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters in Castries responded to the shooting report at Derriere Fond, Castries and transported a thirty-nine-year-old man to the OKEU Hospital.

And on Friday, at approximately 6:36 pm, emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort fire station responded to a physical assault report at New Dock road, Vieux Fort.

They transported a 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman to St Jude Hospital.

– Advertisement –

SLFS Communications Officer Annia Mitchel disclosed that for the period May 6 -9, the fire service made 100 ambulance responses.

Mitchel said they included 14 responses to vehicle incidents, six to physical assaults, and the Castries shooting incident.

She also disclosed that there were ten fire calls, including bush and rubbish fire reports.

– Advertisement –