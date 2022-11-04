Three Due In Court For Possession Of Illegal Firearms & Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Three men were due in court Friday after police arrested and charged them for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The police have identified the accused as Larian Swanson, Kyle Seaman, and Jahium Papius.

According to law enforcement officials, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at about 11:30 am, members of the Special Service Unit acting on information intercepted a blue Suzuki SX4 along the Richfond Road.

The officers found one Glock 10mm pistol with twelve rounds of .40 ammunition and one Glock 9mm pistol with eight rounds of 9 mm ammunition next to the motor car.

As a result, they arrested and charged Swanson, Seaman, and Papius for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

