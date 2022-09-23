Three Dead, Twelve Hospitalised After Vehicles Collide In Bexon – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Three people died and twelve were rushed to the OKEU Hospital after a collision involving two vehicles at Bexon on Friday.

The collision occurred near the Odsan junction.

Acting Fire Chief George Victorin told St Lucia Times that the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) received a distress call after 4:30 pm.

“When we got on the scene we found two vehicles were involved in a collision and there were quite a number of casualties,” Victorin stated.

– Advertisement –

He said the vehicles involved were a minibus and a panel van.

The SLFS official said emergency responders transported twelve individuals to the OKEU Hospital.

Victorin also said there were three fatalities as a result of the collision between the two vehicles.

The Acting Fire Chief told St Lucia Times that a medical practitioner at the scene pronounced them dead.

Reports indicate that the deceased included a female infant.

Victorin explained that the SLFS summoned resources from several fire stations, including its Castries Headquarters to respond to the incident with ambulances and fire appliances.

In addition, he disclosed that emergency responders received good support from off-duty members of the SLFS.

“They found themselves on the scene which is usually the case whenever there is the need. There are always fire personnel who are very willing, even though off-duty, to make themselves available to help in whatever way they can,” Victorin told St Lucia Times.

And while admitting that the situation posed a challenge, he commended the fire service personnel and the police, asserting that both did a great job in managing the scene.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

– Advertisement –