Three-Day Program Promises Only Good News!

In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV, and radio, a three-day live event open to the public will deliver only good news!
One of the largest convention organizations in the world will again return to Bexon with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News!” convention series beginning the weekend of July 12-14, 2024. The free event is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees to the event over the course of two weekends.
“These conventions are a highlight of the year for millions of people worldwide who need to experience some positivity in their lives,” said Mario Bissette, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “And we are happy to have the ‘Declare the Good News!’ program here in St. Lucia.”
The “Declare the Good News!” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses, and interviews on topics such as…
Believe the Truth About Jesus
Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News
Public Bible Discourse: Why We Don’t Fear Bad News
Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local Jehovah’s Witnesses engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.
Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.
To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.
SOURCE: Jehovah’s Witnesses
